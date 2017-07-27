TOP STORIES
Nana Akufo-Addo’s Success Undoubted—Prophet Macho
Prophet Ebenezer Dabedwa Bossman of the Ebenezer Trumpet Ministry at Esaase near Ashanti Akropong has indicated that the criticisms against the Nana Akufo-Addo presidency by the NDC notwithstanding, Nana Akufo-Addo would succeed as president.
“Nana Akufo-Addo will emerged as one of the best and most successful president of Ghana”, Prophet Bossman has emphasized.
Commonly known as Prophet Macho alias Macho One, Prophet Bossman, who predicted victory for Nana Akufo-Addo six clear months before the 2016 elections said the criticisms are only stepping stones and source of fortification for the president to consolidate political power.
He explained then that his (Nana Akufo-Addo’s) election is divine and it is to cause the needed change Ghana has yearned over the years.
The young prophet had emphasized that winning power was a done deal because "It is signed, stamped and sealed and not reversible and bound to manifest ".
In a post-election interview in Kumasi Prophet Bossman affirmed that Nana Akufo-Addo is anointed by God to deliver Ghanaians from the myriad of hardships.
The Ebenezer Trumpet Ministry founder and leader, said no matter how long it takes Ghana was bound to experience tremendous transformation under Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.
According to him, the numerous initiatives and interventions introduced by the government since it assumed office the last six months would soon yield positive results and urged Ghanaians to be patient as the government rolls out policies and programmes for the benefit of the good people of Ghana.
Macho One assured that very soon Ghanaians would be smiling as the Free SHS policy, “One district, One factory”, “One constituency, One million dollars” programmes begin to yield results as the fight against illegal mining has already began clearing our water bodies from pollution.
The pastor has therefore urged the new President to make critical decisions that will impact on the lives of not only Ghanaians but mankind as a universal family around the globe which position is already manifesting in efforts by the President to unite Africa with foreign trips lately.
The Kumasi-based pastor said Ghanaians who massively voted for Nana Akufo-Addo would have to support him with prayers without ceasing since that is the only way the people would also benefit form the favour bestowed on the president.
“His (Nana Addo’s) is a calling and needs the prayers of all to succeed in his calling”, he said.
Prophet Bossman, admonished the President to always trust in the Lord evidenced in his proclamation that the battle is the Lord's. “Always turn to God and look up to him and he (God) will not look down on you (Nana Addo)”, he advised.
He also reminded Nana Akufo-Addo to see Ghana as one constituency and advised the president to be humble and always let God be his main focus in the discharge of his mandate as President of the nation while committing himself to his role as the father of the nation and treat all Ghanaians as a universal family with dignity and respect.
Prophet Macho further told the media that he expects to see a real change as revealed to him under an Akufo-Addo government so long as he (Nana Akufo-Addo) remains faithful to God in order for God who appointed him to be faithful to him as President and, by extension, to the good people of Ghana.
The pastor has therefore called for the support of the media for the effective implementation of Nana Akufo-Addo’s agenda of positive change and urged the president to stay focused on his agenda and redeem his election promises without bias while avoiding the temptation of corruption.
