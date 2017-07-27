TOP STORIES
Germany Visa Fraudster Busted At Alajo
Elijah Ansah, a graphic designer, who posed as a travel agent and allegedly defrauded a victim to the tune of GH¢30,000 under the pretext of securing him a visa to travel to Germany, has been arrested.
The suspect, according to police, went into hiding after collecting the money from the suspect.
Police have provisionally charged him with fraud.
ASP Efia Tenge, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said the victim initially made a down payment of GH¢4,000 to suspect, but few weeks afterwards, Elijah showed the victim a photograph of the visa on his mobile phone, thus compelling the victim to pay the rest of the money.
According to the victim, in December 2016, he discussed his plans to travel to Germany with the suspect, who also lives in the same area.
The suspect promised the victim he could secure him a visa to travel at a cost of GH¢30,000.
A report was lodged with the police which led to the arrest of suspect on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
In his caution statement, Elijah Ansah admitted the offence and made a refund of GH¢7,100 to the police.
He is still in custody assisting the police in their investigations.
By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey
