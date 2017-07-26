modernghana logo

Gov’t Misses Revenue Target By 1.1%

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | Business & Finance
Dr. Ernest Addison  – BoG Boss
Government missed its revenue and grants target for the period January to April 2017.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, made this known to the media on Monday in Accra at the 77th regular meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank.

According to Dr. Addison, provisional data available to the bank showed that total revenue and grants from January to April 2017 were 5.4 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) against a target of 6.5 percent.

Dr. Addison indicated that total expenditure over the period under review, including arrears clearance, was 6.6 percent of GDP compared to a budgeted estimate of 8.3 percent.

Financing of the deficit, equivalent to 1.5 percent of GDP, was mostly from domestic sources, he noted.

By Melvin Tarlue

