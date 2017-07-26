TOP STORIES
Gov't urged to channel support through credit unions
The government has been advised to channel its resources, grants and loans to Ghanaian businesses through credit unions to achieve their objectives.
Volta Region Chairman of the Credit Union Association of Ghana, William Dogbe Gidisu, believes the credit unions will help government recover loans more effectively.
“The best way for government to channel its grants and resources is through the credit unions instead of the banks,“ he averred.
William Dogbe Gidisu gave the advice at the 13th annual general meeting of the Paradise Cooperative Credit Union LTD in Hohoe under the theme ‘Credit Unions, Growing the Local Economy’.
He also urged the government to partner credit unions in the implementation of its one-district-one-factory policy since that will be mutually beneficial.
The Board Chairman of Paradise Cooperative Credit Union, Bessa Akpalu, said although unions continue to play a very important role in the rural areas, the majority of the population are not aware of their existence.
He has appealed to the management of credit unions at the national and the regional levels to intensify and extensive education through the local radio stations.
