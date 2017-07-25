TOP STORIES
Kankam Boadu Supports MAG Cleanup Exercise
One of Ghana’s enviable politician and aspiring National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. David Kankam Boadu have made a mark of commitment by participating in a cleanup exercise organized by Music Addict Group (MAG).
The cleanup exercise was organized yesterday and led by Justice Golomeke a.k.a Aramene, a young talented musician who was nominated during this year’s Big Six Concert organized by Label Beatshop Ghana.
As part of preparations towards his Album launch on July 30, 2017, Aramene decided to mobilize his group (MAG), fans; friends and concerned citizens, to embark on what he regard "as exercise protect your health and keep Ghana clean". The cleanup exercise which received massive turnout was organized around the environs of Tesano Songo and Santana Market.
Speaking at the climax of the exercise, Mr. David Kankam Boadu congratulated the young enthusiastic gathering for recognizing the need to play a critical role towards the safety of the environment. According to him, the exercise was deeply rooted in line with government’s commitment towards making Accra the cleanness city in West Africa.
CEO of Beatshop Ghana, Mr. Amoasah Emmanuel, couldn’t hide his excitement when he remarked, "it is uncommon to find political Stewarts identifying easily with the grassroot in a manner in which Mr. Boadu did. Your sense of humility is a quality that needs no question and must be emulated by all and sundry. "
He expressed profound gratitude to the aspiring National Chairman for demonstrating leadership by coming to participate in the exercise. He also thanked the Ayawaso West District Zoomlion Manager Mr. James Aboagye, who assisted the team with tools and personnel from the company.
