Ladies Urged To Patronise Massage Therapist Regularly
Accra, July 24, CDA Consult - Ms Doris Dake, Massage Therapy Specialist of Hands On Massage and Wellness Center at Dzowulu, has called on working ladies to regularly patronise the services of massage therapist as nothing “ages ladies faster, internally and externally, than high stress”.
She said massage is an effective tool for managing stress especially for ladies as good massage translates into decrease anxiety, increases your blood flow, which plumps up slack skin, encourages the shuttling of toxins out and away from cells so that more nutrients can travel in, and adds vitality to a dull complexion.
Ms Dake told the CDA Consult in an interview and explained that ladies mainly by their daily routine both at home and work places over stretched the body mechanism and therefore needs regular massage to enhance their sleep quality, helped improve their concentration and reduce fatigue.
“Frequent massage by ladies will also help improve the condition of their body's largest organ the skin, increase joint flexibility and lessen depression and anxiety,” Ms Dake stated.
The Hands on Massage and Wellness Centre Therapy Specialist explained that as women age, they lose elasticity in the skin, therefore regular massage help circulates blood, oxygen, and nutrients to feed, tone, and improve the texture of the skin, whilst massage oils and lotions soothe and relieve it.
“Everyday aches and pains disappear as our muscles relax and our joints loosen. Muscle tone, flexibility and balance improve, and the body feel cared for, nurtured, and loved for an overall feeling of well-being,” she noted.
She said: “Massage therapy is so much more than a way to relax. It restores physical vitality and mobility, encourages relaxation and an optimistic outlook, and offers a sense of being compassionately cared for.
“As we age our bodies require more tender loving care than ever before, so we need to honour that by appreciating the benefits of massage and the importance of touch. Regular massage can also offer medical benefits beyond relaxation that we may not have considered”.
The Massage Therapy Specialist explained that: “Massage therapists typically counsel clients, discuss medical history, explore client’s body to locate painful or tense areas, manipulate muscles or other soft tissues and offer guidance on how to improve posture, stretching, strengthening, and overall relaxation.
“Massage Therapist also works most often with medical practitioners and sometimes shares information for the benefit of the client”.
Ms Dake therefore encouraged ladies to patronise the services of Massage and Wellness Centres to pamper their bodies “or arrange for special private sessions at their location of convenient”.
