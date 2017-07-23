TOP STORIES
World tourism experts to assemble in Ghana
Accra, July 23, GNA - Hundreds of tourism enthusiasts and experts the world over would attend the World Tourism Forum Africa Summit in Ghana, on October 10, to celebrate the country's rich tourism and contribute to the growth of the sector.
Ghana is the first African country to host the world's biggest tourism forum since its inception in 2014 in Istanbul, Turkey's most popular culture-oriented city.
The four-day event would consist of food test fair, dialogues and visitation of some selected tourist sites.
Mrs Catherine Afeku, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, said the event formed part of the robust plans being executed by the Ministry and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to develop the sector.
She said the event, which would take place at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, would bring more than 80 international bloggers and tourism experts to join efforts with the GTA and the Ministry to harness the tourism potentials of Ghana.
'The bloggers will get to know our rich tourist sites and showcase them to the world. This will create more markets for our country," Mrs Afeku said.
The event had the full support of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and would be attended by hundreds of big shots in the World's tourism industry, she said, adding that; 'this will complement the country's efforts to attract more investors.'
She called on the public to rally support for the event as it would promote the country's tourism and hospitality sector on a global scale and generate income for local hoteliers, artisans, tour operators and travel agencies.
'Policy makers, politicians and international celebrities will be here to sample the rich culture and tourist sites our country has,' Mrs Afeku said and urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the event to build on 'our rich culture and arts.'
Mr Emre Caliskan, a Board Member of the World Tourism Forum, who led a delegation from Turkey for the launch, said Ghana had brighter tourism potentials and it was prudent for the programme to be held in the country.
Mr Caliskan expressed confidence that the October 10 event would give the country the needed support to inform the whole world about her rich culture, arts and tourism which would pave way for economic growth.
'Ghana's efforts in promoting tourism on a global scale are not enough. We believe that events like this would add to the efforts. We are bringing great personalities to witness the finest country called Ghana,' he said.
Mr Akwasi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer of GTA, commended the media for continuously supporting the tourism sector, saying; 'The media have been giving us good feedback about the standards of our hospitality services. We use the information in taking prudent actions for the growth of the sector.'
Mr Agyeman charged the media to assist the international bloggers and tourists with the needed information concerning tourism, when the event is held.
'Local journalists and bloggers will join the international media personnel during the event to provide them with the needed support,' he said.
Mr Agyeman said plans were underway to select the tourist sites that would be visited during the event and that the GTA was advocating for the inception of a coordinating committee at the ministerial level to ensure the successful execution of the event.
'I believe the paper is in Cabinet. When considered and the Committee is set up, all institutions whose work impact tourism, such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will work together to ensure the smooth execution of the event,' he said.
Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the Minister of Information, who supported the Tourism Minister and the GTA for the launch, pledged the commitment of his Ministry towards promoting the forum on government news portals through the Information Services Department.
'My Ministry is about information and so when it comes to events promotion, especially those that sell Ghana, we play a critical role. We will continue to contribute to the growth of our economy through information sharing,' Mr Addul-Hamid said.
The World Tourism Forum, which is under the umbrella of the Young Tourism Leaders Association, is organised four times every year at global centres around the world to chart plans to develop global tourism.
By Hafsa Obeng/Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA
