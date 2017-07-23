TOP STORIES
In most cases, especially in Africa the good people are punished whilst the bad and wicked ones are rewardedBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Depressed SHS graduate causes military officer's arrest for sextortion
A Warrant Officer has been arrested for attempting to blackmail a 17-year-old into having sex with him.
WOI Asiedu after persuading the teenager to send him nude photos, demanded sex, threatening to splash the nude photos on social media.
The pestering left the girl depressed and sucidal, journalist with Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson told Myjoyonline.com.
The military officer developed a friendship with the victim while she was an SHS student in 2014. They have been communicating since.
They last met at a drinking bar in 2016 after which the teen gave in to pressure to send her nude photos.
She sent six.
WOI Asiedu
The teenager confided in a relative who contacted the journalist, Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson. Some National Security Operatives were informed and a plot to arrest the officer was hatched.
“We then asked the girl to feign interest in the sexual intercourse,” the journalist told Myjoyonline.com.
The student called the military officer and the two agreed to meet at hotel. The military officer was excited.
WOI Asiedu was arrested last Saturday at about 9pm when he arrived at the hotel premises.
During a search at his residence, naked pictures of the victim and other ladies was found on WOI Asiedu’s laptop.
He confessed to blackmailing ladies in the city.
The National Security Operatives confiscated his laptop and other documents that were in his possession.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News