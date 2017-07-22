TOP STORIES
Satanic suggestions and proposals are evil imagination and most of our presumptions.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
ICCROM Accra Symposium Inspires Audience
Attendees reflecting various fields of endeavour were treated to an inspiring Public Symposium entitled “Sound and Image Heritage for Creativity, Peace and Development”, at the University of Ghana, KwabenaNketia Conference Hall on July 21.
The very lively and engaging program was organised by the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) and the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana.
The topics treated include: Digital preservation, collections assessments, dealing with digitisation and documentation backlogs, utilising innovative open access solutions, intellectual property rights, copyright legislation, community-based archiving and assessing values and meanings of audiovisual collections.
The First Panel was made up of ElkeSelter and Andrew Flinn. The former spoke on the “Role of Archives in Reconstruction A Case Example from South Sudan” and the latter addressed the topic, "Another World is Possible Sound and Vision in Community Based Archives and Aspiring for Change”.
The Second Panel had, Stanley Sello, speaking on "Keeping the Conscience of the World Alive Robben Island Museum in South Africa” and Joana AmaOsei-Tutu, talking on "Leadership and Sound and Image Archives”.
The Third Panel featured, Judith Opoku-Boateng, who spoke on the J.H. KwabenaNketia Archives and llseAssamann.
The occasion was graced by the presence of OhenebaAkwasiAbayie, Otumfuo’sAkomferehene. Like the Akyempim, Atipoe, and Ntotoye Stool, the Akomfere Stool is occupied by the sons of the current or previous Asantehene. Oheneba is the son of OtumfuoPrempeh II.
Among the dignitaries at the program were Afua Sunderland Addy, who chaired the event, Mr. Reindorf B. Perbi and Prof. AkosuaPerbi, Department of History and Daughter of Emeritus. Prof. J.H. KwabenaNketia one of the world's most respected authorities on African music.
He was the first African Director of the Institute of African Studies and a Founding Fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts & Sciences.
Also present was KwasiAmpene, Associate Professor DAAS, Associate Professor of Music, School of Music, Theatre and Dance, University of Michigan, USA.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News