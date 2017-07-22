modernghana logo

PNC suspends General Secretary Atik Mohammed indefinitely

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | PNC News

The People's National Convention says it has suspended the General Secretary Atik Mohammed, for gross "misbehavior and misconduct."

Details of the suspension are still trickling in but the party at its extraordinary National Executive Council meeting held Saturday said Mr Mohammed has conducted in ways that flout its constitution.

A vote of no confidence was reportedly passed on him at the meeting.

Atik Mohammed was also accused of hurling invectives on the party's 2016 Presidential Candidate Dr Edward Mahama after his appointment by the President as an Ambassador at Large.

