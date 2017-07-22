TOP STORIES
UG Vice Chancellor happy with inauguration of university councils
Accra, July 22, GNA - Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, has expressed happiness with news of the inauguration of councils for public universities to ensure the progress of the institutions.
He said: 'The absence of a Council has meant that many decisions and initiatives at the University have had to be placed on hold.
"I look forward to the inauguration of the new Council, and to working with members to move the University forward."
Prof. Owusu said this during the University of Ghana's College of Humanities Undergraduate Congregation at the weekend.
He said 3,858 students were to graduate on Friday and Saturday at various levels from all the four Colleges of the University of Ghana.
This is made up of 1,148 at the Postgraduate, 2,449 at the Bachelor, and 261 at the Diploma levels respectively.
Prof Owusu challenged the graduating students to raise the bar of excellence and to be team players wherever they find themselves.
Mr Kojo Addo-Kufuor, the Chief Operating Officer, and co-founder of Ghana Home Loans, urged the graduates to set ambitious goals as they follow their passion to fulfill their desired purpose in life.
He advised them to start saving towards their pension and not to wait until they are nearing the retirement age.
Mr Addo-Kufuor, who was the guest speaker at the event, told the graduates to consider every job opportunity as an entry point into their desired career.
Mr David Agyeman-Duah, the Valedictorian, urged his colleague graduates to go into the world and take up entrepreneurship.
GNA
By Iddi Yire/Julius Satsi, GNA
