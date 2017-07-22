modernghana logo

Military man arrested for attempting to blackmail student with nude photos

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | General News

A warrant officer with the Ghana Armed Forces base in Takoradi in the Western Region, WO Asiedu is in the grips of the Takoradi Central Police for threatening to release nude photos of an SHS student.

WO Asiedu issued the threat after the student failed to give in to his demands for a sexual intercourse.

According to a journalist, WO Asiedu cunningly pestered the girl for her nude photos for months.

After she had given the photos, Officer Asiedu threatened to post her nude photos on social media if she fails to give in to his demands for a sexual intercourse.

The girl, who refused to give in to his demands reported the persistent harassment to his brother who subsequently reported it to journalists.

After informing a national security operative about the incident, they asked the girl to arrange and meet the man at a nearby hotel.

The excited officer met the girl shortly after the Police moved in to arrest him

A search conducted in his house revealed the said nude images on his computer which has since been seized together with other gadgets by the Police.

WO Asiedu is currently in the grips of the Takoradi Central Police Station assisting with further investigations.


By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

