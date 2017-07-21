TOP STORIES
"the spire of an anthill sticks out from the ground like a simple finger,it takes billion of termites and million of years to build just a simple one"By: Maimuna Iddrisu
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Head of Faith Embassy remanded for fraud
Sekondi, July 21, GNA - The Sekondi Circuit Court B has remanded Apostle Joel Amenu, Founder of the Faith Embassy Ministry based in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly into Police custody for allegedly issuing a dud cheque.
His plea was not taken and he would reappear in court on July 26.
ASP Olivia Adiku, Police Public Relations Officer, told the GNA that on July 4, Master Elikem Tsagli of the Sekondi Road Shell Filling Station, reported that on March 30, Apostle Joel Amenu purchased fuel for buses to convey school children to a programme at Amanfulkuma.
She said the founder of the Faith Embassy after the purchase issued a post-dated cheque with an amount of GHC 11,549.00 to be withdrawn at Capital Bank by the end of June but the cheque was dishonoured by the Bank.
ASP Adiku said when the pastor was confronted, he went into hiding till he was arrested in early July.
She said when news of his arrest spread, some victims including heads of private schools also made similar complaints of him of defrauding them by false pretence and issuing of false cheques. GNA
By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News