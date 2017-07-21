modernghana logo

Star Times to expand territories in Africa

GNA
July 21 | Business & Finance

Accra, July 21, GNA - Mr Pang Xinxing, Group President of StarTimes, a Chinese Multinational media company has confirmed that the organization is looking forward to expanding its territories on the African continent.

A press release issued on Friday by StarTimes said Mr. Xinxing made this known at the 2017 Youth Connekt Africa Summit in Kigali on Thursday.

Mr Xinxing said StarTimes media is ready to roll out processes of expanding their territories in Africa with the hope of employing more African Youth.

StarTimes, according to records, had engaged about 4,000 Africans in various departments, who are stationed in over 30 African countries.

Amongst these 4,000 Africans, the media organization has African local staffs occupying 75 per cent of the company's employments.

'Since Star Times entered the African market in 2002, it has grown rapidly, creating large amount of job opportunities for Africans, especially for young people.'

Mr Pang said StarTimes plans to build a television production factory in Africa capable of producing about 1 million Television sets in 5 years.

The establishment of the factory, he said, can also create more job opportunities, as well as develop skilled manpower for the African Television industry.

GNA

By Fidel Deke, GNA

