modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

B/A NPP holds Delegates Conference Saturday

Space FM, Sunyani
18 minutes ago | General News

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold its annual Brong-Ahafo Regional Delegates conference on Saturday, 22, July, 2017, the regional Deputy Secretary of the party, Mr. Kofi Fosu Boateng has confirmed to SPACE FM in Sunyani.

Speaking to SPACE FM MORNINGFLIGHT host, Mr. Dickson Smith on Thursday, Fosu Boateng explained that, the regional delegates’ conference was initially scheduled to come off on Thursday, 20th, July, 2017, but was postponed due to inadequate preparations.

According to him the attendants of the conference would be all the 29 constituencies’ secretaries of the party in the region, Council of Elders at the regional level, Patrons at the regional level, regional executives , Metropolitans, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), National Council representative and observers .

The Deputy Regional NPP Secretary explained that, as the party constitution demands, the conference would review the performance of the party and plan for the future.

He said they would table before the delegates, a proposal for a constitutional amendment and forward the outcome to the national delegates conference for adoption or otherwise.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Dismiss Frivolous And Baseless Petition – Charlotte Osei

2 hours ago

We are not against Office of Special Prosecutor's Bill- Minority

18 hours ago

quot-img-1People say they are alone. But to whom do they say that?

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36824.3724
Euro5.08565.0897
Pound Sterling5.66645.6745
Swiss Franc4.59904.6014
Canadian Dollar3.46723.4694
S/African Rand0.33550.3359
Australian Dollar3.47523.4830
body-container-line