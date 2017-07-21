TOP STORIES
B/A NPP holds Delegates Conference Saturday
The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold its annual Brong-Ahafo Regional Delegates conference on Saturday, 22, July, 2017, the regional Deputy Secretary of the party, Mr. Kofi Fosu Boateng has confirmed to SPACE FM in Sunyani.
Speaking to SPACE FM MORNINGFLIGHT host, Mr. Dickson Smith on Thursday, Fosu Boateng explained that, the regional delegates’ conference was initially scheduled to come off on Thursday, 20th, July, 2017, but was postponed due to inadequate preparations.
According to him the attendants of the conference would be all the 29 constituencies’ secretaries of the party in the region, Council of Elders at the regional level, Patrons at the regional level, regional executives , Metropolitans, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), National Council representative and observers .
The Deputy Regional NPP Secretary explained that, as the party constitution demands, the conference would review the performance of the party and plan for the future.
He said they would table before the delegates, a proposal for a constitutional amendment and forward the outcome to the national delegates conference for adoption or otherwise.
