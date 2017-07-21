TOP STORIES
Newmont committed to health and safety of communities
Newmont Ghana has reiterated its commitment to the health and safety of its employees, contractors and local communities.
In a statement signed by Alwyn Pretorius, Regional Senior Vice President, Newmont Africa, Newmont said the Ahafo mine works closely with regulatory bodies as well as external agencies to regularly audit its environmental management to ensure compliance with laid down regulations and will not condone activities that pose danger to public health.
The statement follows recent allegation by WACAM’s local representative in Kenyasi, Yakubu Adusah, that food and water near the Ahafo mine have been polluted by the Newmont’s activities.
The WACAM representative cautioned the public to avoid the consumption of cassava, fish and other foodstuffs from Ntotroso, Kenyase, Wamanhinso, Yaro-Ngrumah, and Kentinka, all communities near the Ahafo mine.
According to Newmont, a study by independent assessors, made up of international and local experts, is currently underway to objectively evaluate earlier research reports by WACAM regarding allegations of adverse impacts of the mine on local communities.
“We strictly adhere to our commitments and legal requirements outlined in our Environmental Impact Statement and provide regular reports to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding our environmental and social performance,” said Mr. Pretorius
Newmont further urged the public to desist from false claims on public health and safety.
“It is in the interest of the public to avoid making unsubstantiated claims or speculations regarding public health and safety,” Mr. Pretorius said.
Newmont Ghana said, in line with its stated purpose, it will continue to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining.
Meanwhile, farmers, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ministry of Food and Agriculture,(MOFA), have all given assurance that foodstuff and water bodies near the Ahafo mine are safe for consumption.
