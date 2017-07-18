TOP STORIES
All Is Set For This Year’s Ada Asafotufiami Festival
Finally the time is here. The biggest celebration of Ada culture and traditions is set to kick off on August 2, 2017 with a homecoming and bonfire night at the Aqua Safari Resort. The festival, which is in its 80th year of existence is one of the biggest festival in Ghana, attended by over 3 million people from all walks of life.
There will be amazing performances from some top artiste in Ghana to climax the week long celebration.
As part of the activities ahead of the celebration, the paramount chief of Ada traditional area, Djetse Abram Akuaku111, led a delegation to Kumasi for Awukudae on an official invitation by Otumfour OseI Tutu 11.
The Ada traditional Council also paid a courtesy call on somedistinguished persons, H.E Former President Rawlings,Former President John DramaniMahama and Dr. Daniel McKorley, the Executive Chairman of the McDan Group and also the Chairman for this year’s festival.
The eminent personalities expressed their readiness to attend and participate fully in the festivities and congratulated the people of Ada on the milestone and assured them of their support.
Thisyear’s Asafotufiamifestival is to celebrate the 80th edition of the Asafotufiami Festival which also coincides with the 40thyears ofDjetseAkuaku’s reign on the Ada paramountstool. Activities such as a float, homecoming/bonfire night, a beauty pageant and a grand durbar will all feature as part of the anniversary.
The festival which is held during the first week of August every year allows the people of Ada to celebrate their Asafo companies and the ancient wars that they fought to protect themselves and their lands from foreign invasions of their lands.
In modern times, the festival has however, become a time for sons and daughters of Ada to come back home to take stock of issues that are hindering the development of the Area and make plans for the next year.
This year’s festival would be graced by His Excellency President Nana AddoDankwa AkufoAddo, President of the Republic of Ghana, Former. President Jerry John Rawlings, Former. President John DramaniMahama and OtumfuoOsei Tutu II the Asantehene. Dr. Daniel McKorley, the Executive Chairman of McDan Group will be the Chairman for the occasion.
This year’s Ada Asafotufiami is proudly powered by Tv Africa ,the paramount stool of Ada and sponsored by Group Ideal .Media partners include the B&FT , Ghanaian Times, The Finder, Citi FM, TheMultimedia Group,Obonu TV, Obonu FM and Ada Radio.
Highlights of the Festival
WEEK ONE
3RD AUG THURSDAY:
Float/Home
Bonfire barbecue nite @ Lenobinya
4TH AUG FRIDAY:
Traditional Asafo welcome by Nene Abram
Miss Ada 2017
5TH AUG SATURDAY:
1. Durbar
2. Soundz Splash/Miss Asafotufiami @Lenobinya
3. TV Africa Old Skuul Exclusive @ Aqua Safari from
6TH AUG SUNDAY:
1. Church Service
2. State Dance @ Aqua Safari
*WEEK TWO*
7TH AUG MONDAY
1. Royal walk
2. Health Screening
3. Regatta
4. Beach Jam @ Cocoloco Beach
8TH AUG TUESDAY
1. Football
2. Food Bazaar @Lenobinya
9TH AUG WEDNESDAY
1. Traditional Drumming @Lenobinya
10TH AUG THURSDAY
1. Aged Party @Sege
