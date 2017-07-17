modernghana logo

Superprice Online Shopping Launched In Ghana

David Donkoh
9 minutes ago | Business & Finance

SuperPrice has made shopping simple, faster and safer with the launch of an online shopping centre for customers and shopping lovers in the country.

The online shopping platform allows customers to do their shopping on demand and have accesss to products ranging from tech, electronics, home appliances, fashion to beauty products, and all that you can think of; with delivery to their chosen location.

SuperPrice makes shopping super convenient, letting customers shop and pay with cards, mobile money, bank transfer and cash payment on delivery, depending on the customer’s choice of payment and receives items at affordable prices.

Speaking to the Chief Executive Officer of SuperPrice , a graduate of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, he explained that, his company is geared towards bringing customers top quality products at the best prices in the market, all with fast delivery and excellent customer service.

“ SuperPrice is an e-commerce marketplace where YOU are the BOSS. The site has a strong customer-oriented philosophy, where the customer is king. It’s a relief that finally there is a website offering an outstanding service that the Ghanaian people deserve”

SuperPrice strictly refuses to sell fake products. Only original products are for sale on the site. Building a long-term relationship with clients is based on trust and it’s certainly important to SuperPrice

At SuperPrice , shopping can never feel easier than this. Make a smart move now and visit us @ SuperPrice.com for quality products and convenient services.

