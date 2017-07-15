TOP STORIES
Worship summit in honour of Danny Nettey launched
Accra, July 15, GNA - An annual worship summit in remembrance of the prolific Ghanaian gospel musician and songwriter, Mr Danny Nettey was on Friday launched in Accra to exhibit what he stood for during his career.
The event organised by Stratcomm Africa was in commemoration of the anniversary celebration of the demise of the musician on July 15, last year.
The worship summit was themed: 'More than a song - A life of Worship' and based on Philippians 1:21, which stated, 'For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain'.
In attendance was the family of the late Mr Danny Nettey, his schoolmates at Accra Academy whom he ministered with from early days in life.
Most participants at the worship summit who were also the lovers of Mr Nettey's music were in their white apparels with guitar monument mounted on the platform with an image of Mr Nettey's photograph.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the sideline of the event, Ms Esther A.N Cobbah, the Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa said the summit had the purpose of informing the public that the minister lived a life of worship worth emulating.
Ms Cobbah, who had a closer relation with the late musician said he had a number of albums to release prior to his demise and that the family would be taking a decision on when to launch those albums.
She noted that her consolation was in the legacy, which the late Minister had left behind saying, 'when I get to know that the 12 people Danny led to Christ are all in Ministry and that Jesus Christ had 12 disciples, who continued his work after his departure, I can only rejoice for the life of Danny'.
Ms Cobbah said: Danny sang, but it was not just about singing. It was about having a life that was full of worship and dedicated to the Lord.'
She noted that the worshipper declared in his music Metease (If I live) that he lived for Christ and when he died, he died for Christ saying, the annual worship summit to honour him would be used to win more souls into the Kingdom of God.
Ministering at the summit were Pastor Helen Yawson, Nii Okai, Patrick Mesoperh, Calvis Hammond, Teddy Zaroe and Jocyline Armah as well as Pastors Andy Yawson and Abu Bako.
Mr Danny Nettey had three albums to his credit, which were 'Positive Change', 'This Time', and 'I believe'.
Through his music ministration, he had ministered on platforms with Bishop T.D. Jakes, Don Moen, Ron Winans, Bebe Winans, Ron Kenoly and Kirk Franklin.
GNA
By Julius K. Satsi, GNA
