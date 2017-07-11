modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
We’ll Not Decriminalize Homosexuality – Speaker

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye has categorically stated that Ghana will not consider changing laws that makes the practice of homosexuality illegal.

The Speaker made the comments when Human Rights group, Amnesty International paid a courtesy call on him at Parliament on Tuesday.

Amnesty International has been angling for Ghana – one of the countries in Africa that does not recognize any form of homosexuality – to respect the rights of homosexuals and decriminalize the law which makes the practice illegal.

Addressing members of Amnesty International in Parliament, the Speaker said recognizing the rights of homosexuals could lead to bestiality and incest being recognized in future.

“Is amnesty International going to tell us that many countries are doing that so you too have to accept homosexuality, to accept bestiality because [it] is also becoming a human right in some countries.

“The right for a human being to sleep with an animal is also becoming a human right and we are tired with some of these things and we must be frank about it,” Professor Ocqauye said.

With the exception of South Africa, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights in Africa are very limited in comparison to many other areas of the world.

Homosexuality is found throughout the African continent but out of the 55 states recognised by the African Union, the International Gay and Lesbian Association stated in 2015 that homosexuality is outlawed in 34 African countries.

