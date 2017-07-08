TOP STORIES
Fisher Folks In Central Region Threaten Demonstration Over Premix Fuel Shortage
Some fishermen in the coastal communities in Central Region, have threatened to demonstrate against government over the shortage of premix fuel.
More than five fishing communities in Central Region have been hit by premix fuel shortage.
For two weeks now, fishermen in Cape Coast and and its surrounding communities including Moree, have not received premix fuel for their activities making living in the area unbearable.
The fisher folks said, the scarcity of premix fuel in the past weeks have affected their livelihood.
They have threaten to demonstrate on Monday July 10, should authorities fail to resolve the problem.
Mr. kojo Alfred, a fisherman said, this is the season for a good catch, so "government should provide us fuel so that we can make good income from the fishing season, if nothing is done immediately, we will not get our livelihoods and this will push us to the streets to register our displeasure.” He told Class News' Maxwell Attah in an interview.
He lamented that they (fishermen) find it difficult to fend for their families due to their inability to do fishing following the premix fuel deficit in the region.
Class News' Maxwell Attah who visited some fishing sites in the region reports that Boat operators have no fuel to spearhead their activities. Fishmongers said, the recent fuel shortage has affected their works adding that Government should supply them premix fuel before their business collapse.
Fishing is among the predominant occupation in the region.
