Chief Goes Wild Over Lack Of Development In His Region
One of the oldest districts in Ghana is the Fanteakwa District with Begoro as it capital in the Eastern region but seems to be out of development.
The Apagyahene of the district, Nana Ofori Amoyaw II has shown his dissatisfaction as why an elderly district as Fanteakwa is out of development over decades of years now, meanwhile there are a lot of resource that the government gets from the district in developing the country.
According to him, the Fanteakwa district provides Timber, farm products and others on vase to support economic growth in the country but the district is left out in government developmental project.
Nana Ofori Amoyaw II, said nothing in the district is from the government, even the police station in the district was built by themselves, due to the dilapidated state of the main roads and street conditions makes life uncomfortable for commuters.
He also stated that school facilities, toilet facilities among others are lack in the district, meanwhile the chiefs and the assembly are trying their best to settle the woes and are still trying.
He pleaded on the government to take a quick look at the Fanteakwa district and maintain it for them since they also form part of the country and a keen source of the country development.
Though he hailed the newly District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Charles Oware Tweneboah describing him "a good listener".
He said the chiefs informed him about the problems of the district and he is taking action towards it though he just attained office.
”The common fund alone of the district assembly cannot reassemble the woes, government should also come to our aid now,” he lamented.
