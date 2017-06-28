TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Crime down but fear syndrome up – Dery
Government has announced a reduction in crime rate within its six months in office but said the fear syndrome continues to exist among the citizenry.
Many have expressed concerns over the activities of pro-government vigilante groups such as the Delta Force and Invincible Forces as well as agitations by party supporters over the appointment of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).
Speaking to Class News’ Ekow Annan after briefing Members of Parliament on steps being put in place to provide the Adaklu district with a police station, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery said although it will be difficult to convince citizens that there has been a reduction in crime, government has been working hard to protect citizens.
“The first six months, if you look at the statistics in the various security institutions, there is far less crime than preceding years. That notwithstanding, we are convinced that we still have a challenge and the challenge is how to translate to the minds of people that we are safer now than we were in the past because a recent survey still raises the fear syndrome,” he stated.
“It is not a fear syndrome that just popped up before the election; it’s a fear syndrome we have lived with for a very long time. When I was growing up, there were instances we heard funny stories of genitals getting missing and that time some people were lynched because people lied that their genitals had been missing. A few people died but we never saw anybody without genitals. So that’s something that has been with the country.”
Mr Dery was also of the view that the recent mob attacks have also contributed to the fear syndrome amongst the citizenry and suggested intense education to curb the trend. “All it takes is that if even somebody is your rival over a lady and he sees you in Makola and shouts ‘thief’, you are eliminated,” he said.
He further noted that government would not move to disband vigilante groups but will deal with any member that breaks the law.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
