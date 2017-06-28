TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
NPA On BOST And Matters Arising
Following media reports that Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited (BOST) has released 5 million litres of off-spec fuel from their Accra Plains Depot unto the market, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) conducted some investigations into the allegation and wishes to share its preliminary findings with the general public:
The above stated quantities were loaded into ten Bulk Road Vehicles (BRVs).
We wish to assure the general public that the NPA is keenly monitoring the situation and shall keep the general public updated on developments. Meanwhile, the NPA has intensified its monitoring activities at the petroleum products retail outlets nationwide to ensure that the quality of fuel sold to the consumers is not compromised.
Additionally, the NPA has noted that Movenpinaa Energy and Zup Oil are not licensed to undertake any commercial activity in the downstream petroleum industry. Their activities therefore infringe on section 11 of the National Petroleum Authority Act, Act 691, 2005.
Accordingly, the NPA will take appropriate legal action against the said companies.
Signed
Alhassan S Tampuli
Ag. Chief Executive
National Petroleum Authority
