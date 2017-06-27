TOP STORIES
Security and defence matters demand comprehensive approach
Accra, June 27, GNA - Mr Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, has said Security and Defence matters demand comprehensive and multi-dimensional approaches to the prevention or resolution of crisis and conflicts.
He said the nature of the threats the world was experiencing made it difficult to clearly delineate geo-political or operational boundaries or to draw battle lines.
Mr Mensah-Bonsu was speaking at the opening of a two-week Defence Management course for civil servants and military officers at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Accra.
The aim of the module is to expose uniformed and civilian personnel working within the security sector to the issues, principles and techniques relevant to the improving the governance and management of the defence and security sector.
The course among other things is to familiarise participants with the domestic framework within which security and defence were both managed and delivered, to enable civil servants and military officers to locate defence within the wider context of national and regional security.
It will facilitate among participants an understanding of the need for cooperation and coordination within the Ghanaian security and the wider benefits that the approach will deliver.
He said the actors of this threat operated across international and interagency jurisdictions.
'Under these circumstance, it is important to understand the role various Ministries, Departments and Agencies play in the defence of the nation, the security of our sub-region and that of Africa as a whole and must not be underestimated,' he added.
The Majority Leader said beyond that, participants must seek out ways to enhance cooperation and collaboration, indicating that the reason for that course was clear.
Mr Mensah-Bonsu said the effective and efficient management of defence was multi-dimensional and multi-social in nature and hinged on the collaboration of various agencies in both the public and private sectors.
'Teamwork is crucial for effective and efficient National Development,' he said.
He urged participants of the Defence Management Course 2017 to use the forum to carefully appreciate each other's role and responsibilities to offer solution based on empirical study.
GNA
By Morkporkpor Anku/ Fiabu William, GNA
