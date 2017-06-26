TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
COCOBOD suspends works on cocoa roads
The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has directed the Ghana Highway Authority to suspend works on roads in cocoa growing areas.
The Board in a statement Monday said it will want to review the rationalization of each one of the project.
Related Article: COCOBOD jabs Minority over cocoa claims
“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Ghana Cocoa Board had directive that work in connection with the above contracts be suspended with immediate effect,” read the statement.
The brief statement was signed by COCOBOD Chief Executive Joseph Boahen Aidoo.
Regions that are likely to be affected by the directive are Ashanti, Brong-Ahafo and Western Regions.
COCOBOD has implored the Highway Authority to “Kindly bring this to the attention of all contractors working on projects under your supervision.”
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |
