The only life which is meaningful is the one which affects the lives of others
Cape coast South: NPP Holds Annual Delegates Congress
Over four hundred New Patriotic Party (NPP) loyalists in Cape Coast South constituency in the Central Region on Saturday June 24 participated in the party’s annual Delegates' Conference held at Cape Coast town Hall.
The Acting NPP Central Regional Organiser, Percy Dennis, admonished party aficionados to eschew greed.
“As a party faithful you can apply for a job per your qualifications and capacity at any Government agencies of your choice but it will be unfair for a single party member to occupy a position at Youth employment, School feeding programme and several other agencies at the same time while others are languishing at home." He told the gathering.
Mr Dennis, who doubles as the Central Regional youth Organiser, expressed worry about some party faithful's inability to put on party paraphernalia to show up at Congress.
According to him it is too early for some party supporters to express dissatisfaction with the government.
He charged Delegates to maintain the confidence and the zeal that brought NPP to power.
Cape Coast Metropolitan chief Executive, Enerst Arthur, expressed his profound gratitude to all party members for their unflinching support towards the Party.
Mr. Arthur presented Certificate of honour to some outstanding poling station and constituency executives.
Some Delegates called on Nana Akufo-Addo led government to reconsider it's decision to pave way for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCE's) in 2018.
The constituency Youth Organiser Urel Ewusi explained to Class News in an interview at the sideline of the event, that their request was aimed at preventing chaos which is likely to emerge with such elections.
“We envisage a sabotage on government policies especially when the elected MMDCE does not have the same political ideology with the incumbent government." Mr Ewusi told Class News Maxwell Attah.
Mr. Ewusi expressed concerns over the cost that the state would incur in conducting a separate Election in 216 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.
In a closing remark, the constituency chairman Kwesi Wood promised Delegates that constituency executives would continue to be open, transparent and accessible to all Party members.
The Congress brought together five patrons, five members from the council of elders and 420 delegates from 30 electoral areas in Cape Coast south Constituency.
Others were Mr. Michael Arthur Dadzie, Deputy minister of fisheries, 16 constituency executives and two Regional executives.
