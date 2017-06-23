TOP STORIES
Nana Addo Will Complete Abandoned Projects—Tano North DCE Tells Residents
The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Tano North, Hon. Ernest Kwarteng, has vowed that the Assembly will not abandon on-going projects being undertaken by his predecessor administration regardless of inadequate resources.
He said every contract will be critically scrutinize before payment but will never be ignore.
Hon. Ernest Kwarteng disclosed this to Sunyani based radio Metro 90.5FM, when he toured various sites to inspect on-going development projects award by his predecessors in the Tano North.
Some places he visited include, African faith Primary School at Duayaw Nkwanta, Boakye Tromp SHS, Tanokrom, Yamfo, Techire, Adroboa, among others.
“If a lot of money has been invested in projects and we see it as a viable thing that will benefit our people, we have to continue and complete it” he added.
He said Majority of the projects had been stalled due to financial constraints and assured contractors working in the district that every possible means would be employed to pay them to complete the projects for the benefit of the people.
The DCE urged Tano North resident’s beneficiating from the completed projects to protect the facilities well.
“Some of the projects were done for political reasons as most of the projects have been commissioned without the needed logistics to operate, such as a health facility at Duayawnkwanta which was commissioned this year but the place is currently been occupied by goats and sheep’s because it’s not functional” he added.
Hon. Ernest Kwarteng, stated that the Assembly would not tolerate shoddy work from any contractor in the area.
He thanked Tano North residents for their show of support to New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and promised that the gesture would be reciprocated by provision of necessary social-amenities to ensure that they lived in dignity.
According to Hon. Ernest Kwarteng that the NPP government would make sure that all on-going projects in the district are well complete to benefit of the electorates.
The tour was accompanied by District Education Director, District engineers, NPP districts party executives, Nananom and some districts departmental Heads.
