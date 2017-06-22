TOP STORIES
One Dead, 18 Rescued In Canoe Accident On River Ankobrah
Disaster struck 19 fishermen who were on fishing expedition on the Ankobra River in the Elembelle District of the Western Region when their canoe capsized, resulting in the drowning and death of one. The body of the deceased, Amprofi Tawiah, has still not been traced as at the time of filing the report.
The remaining, including three teenagers who were on board the canoe named 'Adom Number 5”, have been rescued. They are currently receiving treatment at the Axim Government Hospital. Information available to this reporter indicates that the 19 were returning from one of their daily fishing expeditions, when the disaster struck them.
The Ellembelle District Police Commander, DSP Bayor, who confirmed the story, told this reporter the canoe the fishermen were using capsized, resulting in the accident.
Police Commander Bayor said apart from Tawiah Amprofi who could not swim, the remaining managed to swim to the bank of the river.
Information available to this reporter indicates that when news about the tragedy was first reported, it attracted hundreds of sympathisers and family members, who thronged the venue of the incident.
An eyewitness with the Youth Employment told newsmen that when he, together with others, saw the capsised canoe, they attempted to use rope to pull it from the water, but they were not successful.
They, therefore, informed the residents of the area, who came in to rescue the fishermen, together with three other fishermen.
The Chief Fishermen of Ankobra, Kwame Maccarthy, on his part, told newsmen that the canoe capsised because the fishermen lost control of it.
From Alfred Adams, Takoradi
