Motorola Bounces Back With Amazing Moto Z Devices
Motorola is back, strongly, and this time, with ‘sexy’ devices and exciting features that will blow the minds of mobile phone aficionados.
Motorola, which was previously ranked as the second largest phone manufacture in the world had popular models such as the StarTAC and RAZR lines.
Motorola, which kept sliding in the share of global cell-phone shipment in 2010 went into hibernation (decreased market share) and was ranked eighth globally in terms of mobile device sales.
The rise of smartphone oriented players and the reduction in shipments of a former leader famous for its mass market mobile phone products illustrates the changing conditions in the wireless business and the changing strategies of the leading players in the market.
After the much touted game changer, DROID backfired, Motorola has nursed its ‘sore’ and with a strong partnership with Lenovo, through its subsidiary, Motorola Mobility is back on its feet with the launch of the latest premium devices such as the world’s razor thinnest 5.2mm Moto Z devices with high intelligence that makes usage more faster and easier just the way you want it.
What is more fascinating is the water-repellant coating (waterproof) which means rain, splashes or spills won’t get in the way and with its fingerprint reader, a touch will instantly wake up your phone.
Interestingly, made from military aircraft-grade aluminum and stainless steel, the stunning new Moto Z has no joints making it more durable and incredibly powerful Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 820 processor, available with 4GB of RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB of storage inside.
The Moto Z has a high-resolution 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with optical image stabilization and laser autofocus, helping people take beautiful, true-to-life pictures and for even more space to store pictures, videos and apps, it has a stupendous microSD card that takes up to 2 Terabytes.
It has an ultra-light with a 5.5” Quad HD AMOLED display and a true battery capacity of 2,600 mAh up to 24 hours of battery life plus blazing-fast charging of 8 hours of power in just 15 minutes with Turbo Power.
With the mindboggling and craze all-new Moto Mods allow technological mavens to transform their Moto Z in a snap. From instant party maker with the JBL® Sound Boost to a 70-inch movie projector with the Moto Insta-Share Projector. The Power Pack Moto Mod instantly adds up to 22 hours of life to your phone and the Hasselblad TruZoom Moto Mod provides 10x optical zoom in an instant.
The price of Moto Z which is about GHc2,500 also has other series of devices such as the Moto G5, Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus and Moto C plus that cost less.
Speaking at the launch of the Moto Z, the Country Manager of Motorola Ghana, John Peters Adekpe said they are glad that after some years of absence, Motorola is being re-introduced into the global market.
“As one of the pioneers of smartphone technology, Motorola has been reinvigorated with the latest tools to delight smartphone users,” he stated.
The Country Manager noted that with the launch of Motorola smartphones, there are a wide range of functionalities to address the insatiable desires for new and exciting features.
He indicated that the new range of Motorola smartphones boasts of unique features and specifications.
According to him, Motorola is a renowned brand that was available during the advent of Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM), over a decade ago.
The Business Leader of Lenovo Mobile Business Group West Africa, Manoj Rajasekharan emphasised that Motorola mobile phones have over 44-years’ of history and are a much-loved brand among consumers around the world.
“We believe this is something to embrace, not shy away from and are keen on building on this rich heritage as we continue to break the limitations of the smartphone industry. We pioneered the world’s first mobile cellphone, and then went on to dominate the cellphone world with the Razr.” He posited.
He said their reputation for game-changing innovations and challenge the status quo is not to be taken light of, and that is why Motorola is the smartphone brand to look at once again.
Noel Kojo Gamson, General Manager, Consumer Marketing, MTN Ghana, who read the speech on behalf of the Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Asher Khan indicated that MTN’s partnership with manufacturers to offer different phones with unique value propositions is to suit the varying lifestyles of our valued customers and to ensure our customers have the enabled handsets to enjoy the 4G service.
He noted that MTN will continue to invest in the network to ensure that we have the robust network in place to support data needs of our customers”.
Mr. Gamson added that the Moto Z will be sold through MTN channels and every major retail outlets across the country, along with the smart, fast and stylish Moto G5 smartphone that launched earlier this month.
“Every purchase of the Moto Z smartphone from MTN comes with 2.5 GB of data every month for 6 months and the first 50 devices to be purchased will enjoy a special combo of Moto Mods,” he stated.
Acquisition by Lenovo
In 2014, Motorola was acquired by Lenovo, a multinational technology company that has a clear strategy, operates on a global scale with proven operational excellence that has been brought to Motorola to amplify production of high quality smartphones for end users.
At Lenovo, mobile is a key focus for us and we are poised to grabbing a big part of the market through the $3bn acquisition of Motorola. We will continue to invest in this market, leveraging on the already existing portfolio of top range products of Motorola.
