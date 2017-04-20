modernghana logo

Galamsey Kingpins Must Be Severely Punished

ATV
12 minutes ago | General News

Former Member of Parliamentary for Assin North constituency, Hon. Samuel Ambre has called on the Minerals Commission to implement stricter measures and punish kingpins of illegal mining (galamsey) to reclaim destroyed lands.

Speaking on ATV’s Asem Yi Di Ka show, the former legislator who represented his constituent on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) advised the Minerals Commissions and government to shift their focus and deal bitterly with kingpins of galamsey who are forcing many youth to engage in the illegal trade.

The NDC stalwart stated that “the kingpins of galamsey should be punished to reclaim destroyed lands and every youth who participates in illegal mining (galamsey) should be given alternative livelihood support”.

“I agree with the vice-president on halting the license of miners for a period of time which I think it can protect our lands and rivers,” Hon. Samuel Ambre added.

