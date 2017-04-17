TOP STORIES
Catholics in Half Assini holds Easter Picnic
Half-Assini (W/R), April 17, GNA - Members of the Half-Assini St Patrick Catholic Church in the Western Region organized a procession as part of the Easter festivities.
More than 300 people including children and the elderly, mostly dressed in white attire participated in the event.
The one and half hours procession led by the Catholic Women Association (CWA) and Saint Theresa of the Child Jesus Societies of the Church, started around 05:00 hours and ended after 06:30 hours.
The participants carried candles danced and sang Easter songs amidst brass band music and went through the Old Market, Adwoman Bridge, Akenya Egyanebo, Enosi, Captain William's Street, Old District Administration, Police Station and ended in the Chapel where it was climaxed with a service.
Reverend Father Michael Owusu, the Parish Priest, urged Christians to emulate the good example of Saint Peter and Mary Magdalene, Apostle and Disciple respectively of Jesus who first announced his resurrection from the dead.
He said the Jews used money to buy and kill Jesus and also used money to conceal his resurrection when they bribed the guards at the tomb by telling them to inform the public that the disciples of Jesus had stolen his body from the tomb.
Father Owusu urged Christians to bear in mind that their good deeds would always be counteracted by Satan with misdeeds but that they should not relent till the second coming of Christ.
Drinks and assorted foods were served for all who participated in the programme.
GNA
