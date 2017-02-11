The Course of The Incumbent

On 7th December 2016, the NPP won the election against the incumbent NDC government with an unprecedented margin in Ghanaian history, signifying a loud expression of dissatisfactions toward the incumbent. The party is thus faced with a huge responsibility of meeting huge demands of the populace who voted massively in its favour. To this effect, as the value of a democratic state connotes majority rule, the NPP just has to reach a compromise of all anticipations, by initiating policies that would satisfy major demands.

The NPP cannot afford to give room for public resentment against it, at least not just after a few days of being in office. That would amount to a political suicide. Lately however, various decisions by the party's flag bearer and newly elected president of Ghana, H. E. Nana Akkufo-Addo, leave much to be desired. Not surprisingly, the NDC has been fuelling these mistakes to its advantage when they did not do any better during their 8 years term.

The office of a special prosecutor created for the first time by the NPP is a very laudable attempt to make sure governing bodies are on their toes, with no room for corruption. Such a role is to be handled by a neutral candidate, who does not hold allegiance to any party, to properly execute justice. When such a condition is not met, then this office would be dead before it begins. However, the NPP government leaving such responsibility to a "die hard" party member in the person of lawyer Akoto Ampaw creates an elusive picture of competency and accountability.

Secondly, appointing a minister, Otiko Djaba who happens not to hold a National Service certificate is an insult to citizens. The NPP can do far better than follow failed precedent set by the NDC government. Unless of course they want to suffer the same fate the NDC did in the 2016 General Election-a total reflection of failure.

One character who holds enough guns to determine the fate of the NPP after four years is Alfred Agbesi Woyome. Ghanaians are expectant of the retrieval of ¢51 million back into the state coffers. However, Martin Amidu dropping his charge against Woyome with the excuse of leaving it to the new State Attorney is nothing but an attempt to alleviate public pressure towards retrieval of this money from the new government. My take is that Martin Amidu should have continued his law suit especially under the auspices of a 'fair' administration whose sole aim is to retrieve "stolen money" from the NDC. Notwithstanding, Ghanaians are 'watching' to see if the NPP would fulfill its promise of retrieving all government resources. It is important to note that failure to do this would shorten its term.

It is one thing taking an action and an entirely different thing just talking about it. Complaints coming from the NPP, about the president using an old BMW car model should not be; I wonder who they are complaining to. The party should be action motivated. Make a decisive seizure of cars that belong to the state!

The appointment of the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament who already has a bribery allegation against him should have been put on hold till further investigation is carried out to prove his innocence. It is too early for the NPP to be making mistakes and allowing mistakes to be made under its watch. The NPP is a party of individuals and not just an individual. Thefore, if appointing an individual would cause it to lose its competency in the eyes of Ghanaians, then such individuals should be let go of to save the whole.

The NPP cannot afford to leave loose ends. To whom much vote is given, much is required.

#Measuring Competency

Rachael Omeife

(Department of Political Studies)

KNUST

racomeife@gmail.com