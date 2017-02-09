The Impact Crew: History Will Judge Mahama

Feeling gratitude without expressing it is like wrapping a present without presenting it. There is the need to show how grateful I am to Ghanaians for at least giving me the opportunity to serve them in the high office of the presidency by giving me their mandate in the last four (4) years. Not to talk of the memorable days in that luxurious part of life, the presidential hideout and the unpleasant side of leadership. Only history will know best. Despite all odds Ghana must still move forward.

Development; is striving to become better than we are, growing maturely than we were, erasing all odds, fighting the needed battles and doing everything achievable within our means to grow as a better country in this topsy-turvy economy of the 21st century. Indeed every country in that regards must also yearn to become better too. As a government does to its people so must the people do for their unborn dreams? To wait for the better days that never came; unfortunate. The roads, market, schools, hospitals and other developmental projects from Paga to Ada that was established under my watch will one day judge me.

I assumed office of the presidency of this enormous republic with a dream that was worth materializing but to say whether it materialized or nor lies in the bare hands of history. I was with the dreams of my father’s fathers’, I will work tirelessly with fairness and firmness, to make name for myself and also history. I would have loved to even do more but who am I to challenge the will of the Ghanaian people. Indeed power resides in the populace. The pronouncement that I made wrongly and those that I made from fame, remorse will define it better. It’s only the ignoramus mind that will call me a charlatan rather than calling me a leader.

Today is witnessed as today but that of yesterday still remains a history. I have contributed my quota to the social, political and economic dispensation of this great nation and have lived to leave with my reputation intact. A leader is best when people barely know he exist, when his work is done and his aims fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves. I will not command that my successes and prospects need to be written in any book such as the “green book” because it’s written boldly on the minds of the masses. I accept the very fact that I had fears and downs but that will only be a solution to sentimentality.

To my senior brother and good friend, His Excellency Nana Addo, I hope you will learn from my lessons, not entrust much power in ugly hands and emulate from my flaws.

Akwasi Brobbey

(Senior writer and editor at TIC)

