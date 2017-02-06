Cuper sorry for letting Egyptians down in Cup final

Egypt's coach Hector Raul Cuper reacts during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final football match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on February 5, 2017. By GABRIEL BOUYS (AFP)

Libreville (AFP) - Egypt coach Hector Cuper was apologetic towards the supporters of his side after the Pharaohs threw away the lead to lose 2-1 to Cameroon in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final.

Egypt had taken a first-half lead in Libreville through Mohamed Elneny but Cameroon levelled the scores in the second half when Nicolas Nkoulou headed in and Vincent Aboubakar then scored a dramatic winner with two minutes to go.

The defeat was the latest in a long line of painful final defeats for Cuper in his career -- the Argentine had notably lost two UEFA Champions League finals with Valencia and a Cup Winners' Cup final with Mallorca in the past.

"Congratulations to Cameroon for the victory. They played well," said the veteran Argentine.

"The sadness I have is not because I lost another final, it's because there was so much hope especially among the people in Egypt and I am sorry for the players who put in so much effort.

"We have finished this competition with a defeat but I think they did a great job.

"I'm just sorry that we couldn't give happiness to the people of Egypt because I imagine that there was a lot of expectation among them.

"I've lost another final? I'm not going to say I'm used to it but it's one more for me!"