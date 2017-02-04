I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 4 February 2017 19:47 CET

Ayorkor Botchway hosts send-off party for Hanna Tetteh [Photos]

By CitiFMonline

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, hosted a send-off party for her predecessor, Hanna Tetteh, Wednesday, February 1.

She had been the head of the Foreign Affairs ministry from January 2013, till the change in government in 2017.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey was officially sworn in by President Akufo-Addo as her replacement on January 25, 2017.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

ALL TRUTH IS SAFE,AND NOTHING ELSE IS SAFE;AND HE WHO KEEPS BACK THE TRUTH,OR WITHHOLDS IT FROM MEN,FROM MOTIVES OF EXPEDIENCY,IS EITHER A COWARD OR CRIMINAL,OR BOTH.
By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img