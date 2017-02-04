Ayorkor Botchway hosts send-off party for Hanna Tetteh [Photos]

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, hosted a send-off party for her predecessor, Hanna Tetteh, Wednesday, February 1.

She had been the head of the Foreign Affairs ministry from January 2013, till the change in government in 2017.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey was officially sworn in by President Akufo-Addo as her replacement on January 25, 2017.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana