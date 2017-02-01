Heavy Rains And Our Hypocritical Prayer

So, tonite it rained heavily, of course,with strong winds. I see well-wishes for people living in water lodge areas, I see the sincerity in your eyes as you pray and wish for safety for your bothers' cousins' friend and the likes whose residence are prone to flooding whenever it rains heavily. Trust me, I don't doubt the sincerity in your prayers, but it's best you save it for yourself.

Have you ever listened to a sincerely hypocritical prayer?.But wait, didn't you just throw rubbish into the gutter during the rains under the cover of the night's blanket? Save it for yourself cause you need it the most.

As you ask your maker to lessen the effects of the floods that you caused to others, remember to pray that He changes the mind that triggered your hand to dump the refuse indiscriminately, the selfish heart that made you build petrol shells and other structures on water ways and most importantly, forgive you for harming your neighbour.

As I walked through the neighbourhood, through the rains, I saw people who were supposed to be enjoying the comfort of their homes with their families desilting the choked gutters, I heard the chuckles and felt the frustration as they struggled through their actions.

Don't worry, I know you won't change because that is the status quo.

It was just a reminder because am hopeful.

I know one thing for sure. The Almighty God will never come down to change our situation unless we make a conscious effort towards the change.

Good night, fellow Ghanaian.

Citizens, not spectators.

Issah Abdallah

