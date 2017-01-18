Think Ghana First; Investigate Nominees

Following the announcement in the media in respect of the commencement of the appointment committee of parliament’s vetting process, the GOOD GOVERNANCE ADVOCACY GROUP GHANA, requests to counsel the committee in the delivery of their legitimate duty.

We strongly have the conviction that the success of the future of Mother Ghana is constitutionally vested in the hands of the Parliament of Ghana and in this case, the appointment committee of PARLIAMENT. This is because the witty framers of our constitution in the fervent desire to avoid the putting of square pegs in round holes by the executive authority of the State, prudently reposed the power of ‘Checks and Balances’ into the Legislative Arm of Government. It is in this vein that we believe the failure of the state or the government or in this case the executive is the cause of the ineffectiveness of PARLIAMENT.

It is in respect of the above mentioned that we truly without mincing words wish to humbly advise the Appointment Committee of Parliament to;

PUT THE INTEREST OF GHANA FIRST.

We respectfully wish to implore the committee to orientate themselves and do the vetting appropriately without fear, favoritism, partiality or discrimination. We advise that members of the appointment committee by way of getting things done rightly, in terms of understanding their goal, knowing whom they want to satisfy, put themselves into the vetting process and principally situate the supreme interest of Ghana above all other interests.

INVESTIGATE, SCRUTINIZE CVs AND CRITICALLY APPRAISE THE NOMINEES

Understandably, it is important to have credible people with clean and criminally-unblemished record and background. It is against this backdrop that we wish to advise the committee in the discharge of its duties, does so diligently. We implore them to vividly inspect, scrutinize, investigate, examine, and dig deeply into the CVs that the nominees have furnished the committee with. To be able to properly scrutinize and investigate CVs, we believe that the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service and the Bureau of NATIONAL INVESTIGATION can guide parliament into really ascertaining the credibility of nominees.

We believe that the CID and BNI are obviously national institutions that have the expertise to scrutinize, investigate, examine, and dig deeply into the CVs that the nominees have furnished the committee and provide the parliamentary appointment committee with the true and certified SECURITY REPORT regarding the crime records such as FRAUD, MONEY LAUNDERING, ABUSE OF OFFICE ETC. of every individual citizen in this country, hence they can best help with accurate information on each nominee.

GENERAL PARTICIPATION OF ALL GHANAIANS IN THE VETTING PROCESS

We do believe that once PARLIAMENT is by the people and for the people, it is prudent for the parliament and for that matter the committee to open a window of whistle blowing and recommendation for the general public to furnish them with some form of details of certain individual nominees. Since all nominees are not isolated from the general public and that whatever any of them may have furnished the committee with are verifiable in the public domain, it would be a useful plan including the general public to help verify as to whether information as provided by nominees in their CVs are true and credible.

We advise that a public notice is made, inviting the general public to raise issues about any of the nominees that has the tendency to make a nominee not credible or not fit for the position.

It is also important institutions that produced all nominees are contacted.

We the members of the GOOD GOVERNANCE ADVOCACY GROUP GHANA are in for the good of Ghana especially how Ghanaians are governed. We believe governance is not about companionship, acquaintance, brotherhood, families, relatives and what have you. It’s about who best qualifies and fits for the job in the common interest of Ghana and Her CITIZENS.

We believe that the committee will do a very good job in the interest of mother Ghana.

LONG LIVE GHANA!!

LONG LIVE GOOD GOVERNANCE AND ADVOCACY GROUP GHANA!!

Listowell Nana Kusi-Poku

…………………………

Executive Secretary

.