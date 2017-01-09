Akufo-Addo inspects guard of honour at Flagstaff House [Photos]

Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
President Nana Akufo Addo on Monday inspected the guard of honour at the Flagstaff House at Kanda in Accra, on the first day of his work as President.

He was sworn into office on Saturday January 7, 2017, at the Black Star Square, amidst fanfare, taking over from former President John Dramani Mahama.

Prior to his inauguration, Mr. Mahama last Wednesday took Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on a tour of the Flagstaff House .

The tour was to introduce the incoming President to the facilities and spaces at the seat of government.

Mahama told Akufo-Addo about some expansion projects undertaken at the facility to have more offices.


