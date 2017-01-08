US-Africa, Ghana relations will remain strong- Linda Thomas-Greenfield

By Belinda Ayamgha, GNA

Accra, Jan. 8, GNA - Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Assistant Secretary of the United States' Bureau of African Affairs says the bilateral relationship between Africa, and Ghana, will continue to be strong under the new Trump administration.

She said United States' policy towards Africa enjoyed great support from both Democrats and Republicans and will remain so under a Trump administration.

Responding to concerns of a potential change in the US' policy towards Africa under the in-coming Trump administration, Madam Thomas-Greenfield told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that it was unlikely to be change in policy toward Africa.

'We have a had a strong bi-partisan support for Africa and for Ghana, Our relationships have not been developed because of a particular party,' she said, adding that the relationship has remained strong through the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations and was expected to grow and get stronger under the new administration.

She also reiterated the support of the bipartisan Congress in the US and its support for and the policies pursued so far.

Zoning in on Ghana, Assistant Secretary Thomas-Greenfield said her country has always had a strong bilateral relationship with Ghana regardless of the party in power, having worked with the Kuffour, Mills and Mahama administrations over the years.

'I know the relationship is going extend with Ghana's new president, and we look forward to having a positive, strong bilateral relationship with him,' she said.

She noted that Ghana has benefitted from several US initiatives including support from the Millennium Challenge Corporation, with a new MCC compact about to be implemented to help build the capacity of Ghana's electricity sector to provide clean and cheap electricity to the people and the private sector.

Ghana also received support to the tune seven million dollars ($7mllion) for preparations towards the 2016 elections -'the relationship is one that is extraordinarily close', she said.

Madam Thomas-Greenfield paid glowing tribute to Ghana for her democratic credentials as displayed during and after the elections.

She commended former President Mahama for his leadership and commitment to democracy in respecting the results of the election and calling on his supporters to do same.

'I was really proud to be a part of a process which was so extraordinarily well organised and transparent'.

She said the election of a president from outside of the ruling party and the smooth and peaceful transfer of power was a testament to Ghana's matured democracy.

'The whole world was watching Ghana on December 7th, and again, Ghana showed the world the stuff that you are made of,' Assistant Secretary Thomas-Greenfield said.

