One Truly Called By And Full Of God Dares God Enemies

Recalling a servant of God in the Old Testament, we are reminded that Caleb went to Joshua and said, “Give me this mount.” He did not ask Joshua to give him his portion in the wonderful plains of Jordan, where there was plenty of water for his cattle, and where he could become rich in a short time. Which is a norm or today's phenomenon

Just as Solomon seeked God's wisdom to help him stay in God whilst serving God's people. Many today have stolen from the flock of Christ and they're shamelessly exploiting them.

Continuing with Caleb he rather said, “Give me that mountain.” In other words Caleb said, ‘Do not remove this mountain, do not get it out of the way; give it to me, give me a chance to master it, to bring it under, to gain ascendancy!’ As long as God you will go with me, lead me,and you have spoken it.

He asked for that which challenged him. He asked for that which was difficult to overcome. He said that he wanted to conquer the mountain and overcome every difficulty that came in his way. Because he knows who sent him and His capacity and capability. Do you know Him or you trust in your ego son of God?

How often do we say, “Lord I suffered for you, I paid the cost, I went all the way for the gospel, so give me an easy time now.” Sadly many think of blessings as abundant wealth and supper show off. Every one else who has not been blessed well enough doesn't suggests you are not doing something or loved less by God. The usual excuse is either you are not tithing or not sowing enough seeds in a so called man of god ( Not my God).

We need to be strengthened in our inner man as regards this calling. Don’t indulge in self-pity or look for the tears of other people. Avoid the sympathy of the ones who love you and the temptation of ease at the end of a hard day of work.

Be strong in the Lord. We are called to suffer for the word and the testimony of the Lord. This calls for the strengthening of our inner man. Caleb was a man given to ascendancy. He was a true overcomer. He was willing to work hard, though he was 85 years old.

Knowing truly and very well that the way of God (not this god) is not the way of man. SHALOM.