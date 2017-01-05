Bringing The Elephant Back From The Bush!

Ngugi, in his book "Devil On The Cross" said "blessed is the man who is able to discern pitfalls in his path; for he is able to avoid them".

Ghanaians, in their wisdom made the clarion call and the elephant answered. It's a new dawn in our country. A dawn of humility instead of arrogance, hard-work instead of laziness, success instead of misfortune and truth instead of vile propaganda.

At a point we questioned; - When did hard work’s tune become so faint, when did enthusiasm loose its taste and when did we start appreciating deceit? So now, what? For the past two seasons, the OPPONENTS created the impression that, a man who stands firmly by his falsehood is much more dignified a man than the one who runs away from his truth.

Inside our own yard, falsehood and meticulous robbery have been perpetuated at the supposed blind side of our eyes. When the elephant fell and actually fainted, they thought that was all. Little did they know, that We were asleep and when we woke up, we promised the biggest bang. Those who tasted the better side of our opponents’ stolen victory, we wish them well.

It felt like our world had come to an end. The people we called family were the first to have pulled the trigger, they spat on the very foundation and ideals they together with other forefathers built. Yes, we wept, but we prayed too, we staged a stunning return and this time round, none could have stopped what was coming; the hard work that went into the victory, was a huge one! Not just the giants “coerced” this historic victory, but the tiny little faint voiceless voices, whose names do not even exist!

In our part of the world, we have seen wolves in white scarlet, pretending to be sheep, for this, we were “armed” to the teeth. When the trumpet sounded, we gathered everything, even our last “kobo” was taken along. The youth marched, damned all the consequences of our actions and inactions at our various work places, at our schools. The youth garnered and marshalled all forces at our disposal; the Professionals for Change group, TESCON, the Hope Campaign, the loyal ladies group, the Zongo ladies group, the Crusaders for change group, the youth for change group, the young patriots and many, many youth groups. We were out for action, we were out for total liberation and was poised for a possible radical redemption. Finally we took control of the season.

To the new leader of a freed Ghana, the "elephant", respectfully, Sir, reach out to smart people to help you. There are many of such kind in the fold. We have a lot of smart men, but don’t forget, among these many smart men are also the wrong smart men!

The season is here-everyone will serve in a different capacity and for those who shall be called to serve in the frontline, let these enlightenments illuminate your path. No excuses will be permitted! For with the ordinary Ghanaian, we triumphed even in the midst of the heavy storms.

This season, we need to be as swift as the puma. We plead with you, stand still lest ye fall. Believe and keep believing. We need to work hard. For at the end of it, all we need is an indelible mark and a thumbs up!

Our job is done!

Let’s encourage ourselves, let’s strengthen ourselves as we continue to abide in what holds us together- the love of the elephant and our love for the elephant!

This is our light. For this light will continue to shine. You either join one of the two ways of spreading it; be the light itself or the mirror that reflects it. If you don’t, it shall lighten your shadowy path. Tune your minds, tune your attitudes and do not forget, tune your believes.

We therefore need to disabuse our minds, but of what? -Of the fact that leaders are well nurtured at a particular level and that masculinity is synonymous to leadership.

Whatever we put into this place, will not turn into an unrecoverable waste. We are sure of the foretold indelible mark. The elephant's prayer for all us is that, each and everyone recognizes his special contribution that ought to be rendered towards this broken place; we once referred to as the Coast filled with Gold. Let this our light so shine before men, that they may see our good works and glorify our father in heaven. The battle has been the Lord’s and still is!

Long live the elephant, long live Ghana!