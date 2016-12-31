Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Feature Article | 31 December 2016

Harmattan

Arid
Dusty
Hazy winds
Dawn shivers!
.
Dew-like
Cold-wind night
I yawn at dawn
Welcoming the Muezzin’s call
.
Lips like razors
Faces; pale and ail
Skin; wrinkled
Shea butter; the respite!
.
Lovers feast at dawn
Land tillers wish a holiday
Children fire dry fields
And hunters pounce fleeing game
.
Coughs
Bleating nostrils
Shrubs hibernate
Birds have no perching branch
.
Down countryside
The land is bare!
Rivers; empty!
Cheerless faces abound!
.
Harmattan!
.
Adama Bukari
31/12/2016 – 09:00 GMT
Ofankor

