31 December 2016 12:40 CET
Harmattan
Arid
Dusty
Hazy winds
Dawn shivers!
.
Dew-like
Cold-wind night
I yawn at dawn
Welcoming the Muezzin’s call
.
Lips like razors
Faces; pale and ail
Skin; wrinkled
Shea butter; the respite!
.
Lovers feast at dawn
Land tillers wish a holiday
Children fire dry fields
And hunters pounce fleeing game
.
Coughs
Bleating nostrils
Shrubs hibernate
Birds have no perching branch
.
Down countryside
The land is bare!
Rivers; empty!
Cheerless faces abound!
.
Harmattan!
.
Adama Bukari
31/12/2016 – 09:00 GMT
Ofankor
