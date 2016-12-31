Arid Dusty Hazy winds Dawn shivers! . Dew-like Cold-wind night I yawn at dawn Welcoming the Muezzin’s call . Lips like razors Faces; pale and ail Skin; wrinkled Shea butter; the respite! . Lovers feast at dawn Land tillers wish a holiday Children fire dry fields And hunters pounce fleeing game . Coughs Bleating nostrils Shrubs hibernate Birds have no perching branch . Down countryside The land is bare! Rivers; empty! Cheerless faces abound! . Harmattan! . Adama Bukari 31/12/2016 – 09:00 GMT Ofankor

