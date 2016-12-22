170 police officers dispatched to South Sudan



By Bernice Bessey

One hundred and seventy police personnel of the Ghana Police Service have touched down at Juba International Airport, South Sudan, to assist the United Nations in a peacekeeping mission in the conflict-embroiled nation.

The personnel, after receiving eight weeks training from US security trainers for the Formed Police Unit (FPU), would be in the war-torn country, for almost a year before they are replaced with another batch.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. John Kudalor, addressing the contingent at the Police Training School, Accra, on Tuesday, before departure, encouraged the officers to set themselves high standards and work assiduously to achieve them.

He reminded them that they were not just going to be peacekeepers, but also ambassadors of the Ghana Police Service by their behaviours, saying: “I know you are going to excel more than others, because you have been better trained.”

He further advised them to constantly contact their families back home to enhance the bond between them.

The Police Director of International Relations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Michael Abotsi, reiterated that the FPU personnel were trained in a collaboration with the American government for eight weeks.

He added that incentives such as allowance, foreign accounts, cooks and police band added to the contingent’s operations to make their lives comfortable.

“As you leave, you must also have you family in mind, prepare them physically and psychologically.”