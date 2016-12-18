Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Ignoring customer needs detrimental to business - CIMG President

President of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIMG) has urged businesses to focus more on adequately meeting the needs of their customers if they want to stay in business.

Kojo Mattah says this is crucial considering the myriad of options currently available to customers especially as the New Year approaches.

Speaking at the 27th President’s Ball in Accra last Saturday, he cited the just-ended elections which saw the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emerging as the winner, stressing ignoring the critical needs of a customer could come with dire consequences.

The event saw some key members including inducted as fellows of the institute.

The event was under the theme: Forging Stronger Customer Relationships in Multi-Channel Environment: the Marketing Connectivity Factor.

