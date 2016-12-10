CODEO upholds integrity of December 7 polls

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has upheld the integrity of this year's general elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Friday declared opposition leader, Nana Akuffo Addo president-elect of Ghana winning with 53.8% of valid votes cast.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Saturday, Co-Chair of CODEO, Prof. Merinda Greenstreet said their Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) estimations was in tandem with what the EC announced.

“For each candidate the official result closely matched the PVT estimates. In general, the PVT ranking of the presidential candidates based on their share of the votes is largely similar to what was put out by the Electoral Commission. Given that the official results announced by the Electoral Commission for each candidate falls within their respective PVT estimated confident ranges, CODEO can confidently confirm that each PVT estimates are consistent with the official presidential results.”

“Not only does CODEO's PVT estimates match the official results of the EC, but our observers also reported that the main two parties—the NPP and NDC had agents at 99% of polling stations,” she added.

While commending the NPP and NDC's conduct during the electioneering process, Prof. Greenstreet admonished Ghanaians to ensure that the political polarization in the country is bridged.

“CODEO advises the contestants in the presidential election, their supporters as well as the general public to place confidence in the official presidential election results as declared by the Electoral Commission. CODEO reiterates its earlier call for the need for the political parties, their leaders, and the entire political class to take adequate measures to bridge the political polarization that characterized the 2016 election campaign especially between the NDC and the NPP and to reduce the winner takes all tendencies in our politics.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana