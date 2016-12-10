The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 10 December 2016 17:00 CET

NDI asks Ghana to maintain reputation in democratic governance

By GNA

Accra, Dec. 10, GNA - Mr Johnnie Carson, co-chair of the National Democratic Institute(NDI), an international observer mission to Election 2016, says Ghana has set excellent examples in democratic governance over the past few decades that are worth maintaining.

'Over the last 25 years, Ghana has built an extra-ordinary reputation as a beacon of democratic governance, with respect to successful transfer of political power,' he said.

Mr Carson was speaking at a media briefing on Friday in Accra, concerning the findings and conclusions of NDI, on Ghana's 2016 elections.

He continued: 'You have examples that we would like to see not only in Africa, but in other parts of the world as well.'

Mr Carson said the first phase of the poll had been carried out successfully.

He said the role of civil society, the media, the security services the electorate and all other stakeholders had been very impressive by the NDI's observation.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

We may need to solve problems not by removing the cause but by designing the way forward even if the cause remains in place.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img