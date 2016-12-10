Rawlings congratulates Nana Addo

Ghana's former President, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has congratulated president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his electoral victory.

“I write to extend my warm congratulations on the occasion of your electoral victory.”

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer secured the presidency after a third time, beating the incumbent, President John Mahama with 53.85 percent of valid votes cast.

President Mahama on the other hand managed with 44.40%.

In his congratulatory message, Rawlings said Akufo-Addo's victory was a manifestation of Ghanaians desire for new leadership.

He also encouraged the president-elect to embark on a massive anti-corruption drive without fear or favour.

“Your victory is a manifestation of the people's desire for new leadership and comes with enormous responsibilities including a commitment to pursue an anti-corruption drive across-the-board.

Rawlings also charged Akufo-Addo to tackle the numerous challenges facing Ghana as promised by him.

“Ghana faces huge challenges, many of which you promised to tackle during your campaign tours. You have been elected as President because the electorate believes you have the ability to confront these challenges and lead the country with fearlessness, humility and honesty.”

“I commend you for committing to be a leader for all Ghanaians in your acceptance address. The onus is on you to pursue a leadership that unifies the people so members of the losing side have no reason to feel insecure. I wish you the best of luck as you prepare to assume the mantle of leadership. God bless you and our homeland Ghana,” Rawlings added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

