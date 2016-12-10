Mahama assures smooth transition in government

President John Mahama has assured to peacefully hand over power to the new president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo on January 7, 2017.

Mahama’s second term bid was truncated after he was defeat by Akufo-Addo in the December 7 polls which also saw the New Patriotic Party (NPP) capture majority seats in Parliament.

“I will like to assure the people of Ghana of my commitment to the sustenance of our country's democracy and we will work to ensure a smooth transition of our incoming administration. I remain committed to the unity and stability of our great nation,” President Mahama said during his concession speech in Accra on Friday.

'History will judge my contributions'

President Mahama said although he would have wished to have another term, he was still grateful for the previous opportunities given him.

He further noted that history will judge his contributions as president of the land.

“It has been without a doubt, one of the most tremendous privileges of my life to serve this great nation as President and to work on behalf of all Ghanaians. I will leave it to history to be the judge of my time and contributions while in that highest office,” president Mahama said.

Akufo-Addo declared winner

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Friday declared the NPP presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, the winner of the 2016 elections.

The NPP flagbearer secured the presidency after a third time, beating the incumbent, President John Mahama with 53.85 percent of valid votes cast.

President Mahama also had 44.40% of the votes.

Nana Akufo-Addo who becomes Ghana's fifth president under the fourth Republic will officially assume office on January 7, 2017.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

