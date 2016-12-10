GhElections: Nana Akufo-Addo overcomes, sweeps 6 regions to victory

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, is the next president of the Republic of Ghana.

The Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, declared Nana Akufo-Add0 President-elect on Friday evening making him the fifth president of Ghana's fourth republic.

The NPP Flagbearer, aged 72, secured the Presidency at the third time of asking beating the incumbent, President John Mahama.

President Mahama becomes the first incumbent to lose a presidential election since Ghana returned to multi-party democracy in 1992.

The NPP Flagbearer had already acknowledged the concession of five of his six contenders some 36 hours to the official declaration of results by the EC.

The Candidates of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Dr. Edward Mahama, the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom and the independent candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah, all called him to concede the election.

President Mahama is yet to concede defeat to Nana Akufo-Addo though he has assured Ghanaians he will accept the outcome regardless of outcome.

Nana Akufo-Addo secured 53.8 percent votes beating incumbent president, John Dramani Mahama to win the presidency.

In his acceptance speech, Nana Addo said he will serve all Ghanaians “without discrimination, malice, or ill-will to any ethnic or political or religious affiliation.”

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana